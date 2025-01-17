← Company Directory
Worley
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Facilities Manager

  • All Facilities Manager Salaries

Worley Facilities Manager Salaries

The average Facilities Manager total compensation in Indonesia at Worley ranges from IDR 189.43M to IDR 265.2M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Worley's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 205.03M - IDR 238.46M
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 189.43MIDR 205.03MIDR 238.46MIDR 265.2M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Facilities Manager submissions at Worley to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve IDR 488.11M+ (sometimes IDR 4.88B+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Worley?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Facilities Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Facilities Manager at Worley in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 265,202,899. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Worley for the Facilities Manager role in Indonesia is IDR 189,430,643.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Worley

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Coinbase
  • Pinterest
  • Amazon
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources