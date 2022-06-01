← Company Directory
Worldline
Worldline Salaries

Worldline's salary ranges from $41,184 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Canada at the low-end to $102,066 for a Data Analyst in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Worldline. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Median $46.2K
Customer Service
$41.2K
Data Analyst
$102K

Product Manager
$85.4K
Project Manager
$69K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$72.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$95K
Solution Architect
$99.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Worldline is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $102,066. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Worldline is $79,014.

