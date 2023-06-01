← Company Directory
World Micro
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about World Micro that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    World Micro is a franchised distributor of electronic parts and components, providing personalized supply chain solutions for various sectors worldwide. They offer diverse product offerings and focus on delivering superior quality in both customer service and parts quality. They are recognized with industry standards and committed to offering the highest quality parts and service possible. Their philosophy is to provide tailored solutions to help with engineering and distribution needs, and they pride themselves on being caring people who serve in flexible, innovative, and creative ways.

    http://www.worldmicro.com
    Website
    1994
    Year Founded
    63
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for World Micro

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • DoorDash
    • Stripe
    • Databricks
    • Uber
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources