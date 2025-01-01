The company offers an AI-powered workforce management platform designed to optimize staffing and operations for businesses with shift-based labor. Its solutions include automated scheduling, real-time labor analytics, and AI-driven demand forecasting to reduce costs and improve efficiency. The platform helps employers streamline hiring, manage schedules, and match workers with shifts dynamically, while also providing workers with flexible earning opportunities. Ideal for retail, hospitality, and logistics industries, it enhances productivity and workforce agility.