← Company Directory
Worksuite
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Worksuite Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Poland at Worksuite ranges from PLN 280K to PLN 389K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Worksuite's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 299K - PLN 353K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 280KPLN 299KPLN 353KPLN 389K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Software Engineer submissions at Worksuite to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 121K+ (sometimes PLN 1.21M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Worksuite?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Worksuite in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 389,321. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Worksuite for the Software Engineer role in Poland is PLN 279,513.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Worksuite

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • PayPal
  • DoorDash
  • Databricks
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources