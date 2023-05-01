WorkSpan is a co-sell management network that helps companies increase their co-sell revenue growth. Its secure SaaS solution allows partnership and sales teams to collaborate with partners, exchange co-sell referrals, manage shared pipeline, and track performance on a live dashboard. WorkSpan powers the top 10 business ecosystems in the technology and communications industry, managing over $50 billion in joint pipeline, 6x faster speed to market for joint solutions, and 2x partner manager productivity. Its customers include Microsoft, Cisco, SAP, VMware, HPE, Accenture, Ericsson, Citrix, Red Hat, and others.