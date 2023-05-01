← Company Directory
Workshop
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Workshop that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Workshop is a company that helps businesses create effective internal communication and marketing campaigns. They offer a platform that replaces internal email tools and integrates with other communication channels like Slack and Microsoft Teams. With Workshop, businesses can quickly create beautiful internal emails, send them to the right audience at the right time, and measure their effectiveness. The platform also features user-friendly templates, custom distribution lists, embedded surveys, videos/GIFs, and robust analytics to engage and inform teams.

    useworkshop.com
    Website
    2020
    Year Founded
    130
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Workshop

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • Databricks
    • Apple
    • Intuit
    • LinkedIn
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources