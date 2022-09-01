← Company Directory
WorkJam
WorkJam Salaries

WorkJam's salary ranges from $75,680 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $301,500 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of WorkJam. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Median $75.7K

Backend Software Engineer

Sales
$302K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at WorkJam is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WorkJam is $188,590.

