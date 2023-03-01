← Company Directory
Woolworths Group
Woolworths Group Salaries

Woolworths Group's salary ranges from $36,605 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $154,011 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Woolworths Group. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $105K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $91K
Product Manager
Median $110K

Product Designer
Median $114K
Business Analyst
$95.2K
Customer Service
$36.6K
Data Analyst
$96K
Data Science Manager
$154K
Financial Analyst
$73.9K
Product Design Manager
$127K
Technical Program Manager
$77K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Woolworths Group is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,011. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Woolworths Group is $95,974.

Other Resources