← Company Directory
WooliesX
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

WooliesX Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in Australia package at WooliesX totals A$173K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for WooliesX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
WooliesX
Product Desiner
Sydney, NS, Australia
Total per year
A$173K
Level
Senior
Base
A$156K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$17.1K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at WooliesX?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve A$46.4K+ (sometimes A$464K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at WooliesX in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$184,968. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WooliesX for the Product Designer role in Australia is A$176,448.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for WooliesX

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Flipkart
  • Lyft
  • Google
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources