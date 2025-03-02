← Company Directory
Woodward
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Woodward Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States package at Woodward totals $84K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Woodward's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Woodward
Controls Engineer
Rockford, IL
Total per year
$84K
Level
L1
Base
$76K
Stock (/yr)
$4K
Bonus
$4K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Woodward?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Woodward in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $108,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Woodward for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $85,000.

