Woodward
Woodward Salaries

Woodward's salary ranges from $67,063 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $181,300 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Woodward. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Mechanical Engineer
Median $84K
Business Analyst
$67.1K
Controls Engineer
$117K
Software Engineer
$170K
Technical Program Manager
$181K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Woodward is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Woodward is $116,913.

