Woodward
    • About

    Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions for aerospace and industrial markets. For 150 years, Woodward has focused its resources and expertise on delivering proven systems that perform under incredible demands. Our customers have come to rely on us to help them address and solve the challenges associated with global efficiency initiatives – from reducing emissions, to increasing energy efficiency, to helping them introduce alternative energy sources.

    http://www.woodward.com
    Website
    1870
    Year Founded
    9,000
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

