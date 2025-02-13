Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at Wolters Kluwer totals ₹2.35M per year for T3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.82M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wolters Kluwer's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T3
₹2.35M
₹2.11M
₹0
₹239K
T4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***