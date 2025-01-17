Software Engineer compensation in United States at Wolters Kluwer ranges from $111K per year for T1 to $167K per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $132K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wolters Kluwer's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
$111K
$107K
$0
$3.8K
T2
$119K
$107K
$6.7K
$5K
T3
$144K
$135K
$0
$8.7K
T4
$167K
$151K
$0
$16.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
