The WNBA is a professional basketball league with 12 teams featuring the best women’s basketball players in the world. The league was founded in 1996 and the 2017 season is the 21st in league history. All 204 WNBA games can be watched using WNBA League Pass, either live or on-demand. The 2017 national television schedule includes 45 regular season games on NBA TV and 16 on ESPN networks. In the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons, Twitter will live stream 20 additional games. The official website of the WNBA is WNBA.com. Through WNBA Cares, the league is committed to creating programs that improve the quality of life for all people.