← Company Directory
Wizeline
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer
  • L2
  • Mexico

Software Engineer Level

L2

Levels at Wizeline

Compare Levels
  1. L1Software Engineer I
  2. L2Software Engineer II
  3. L3Software Engineer III
    4. Show 3 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
MX$30,564
Base Salary
MX$600,445
Stock Grant ()
MX$0
Bonus
MX$9,216

MX$3.19M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve MX$598K+ (sometimes MX$5.98M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Wizeline

Related Companies

  • Arcesium
  • SoftServe
  • Avtex
  • DDN
  • Birlasoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources