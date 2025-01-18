Backend Software Engineer compensation in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area at Wix.com ranges from ₪354K per year for L2 to ₪638K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area package totals ₪474K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wix.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L2
₪354K
₪302K
₪52.7K
₪0
L3
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
L4
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
L5
₪638K
₪472K
₪166K
₪0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Wix.com, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)