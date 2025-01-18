← Company Directory
Wix.com
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Wix.com Backend Software Engineer Salaries

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Israel at Wix.com ranges from ₪354K per year for L2 to ₪638K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Israel package totals ₪474K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wix.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L2
(Entry Level)
₪354K
₪302K
₪52.7K
₪0
L3
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
L4
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
L5
₪638K
₪472K
₪166K
₪0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Wix.com, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Wix.com in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪637,653. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wix.com for the Backend Software Engineer role in Israel is ₪468,557.

