Backend Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Wish ranges from CA$220K per year for L3 to CA$330K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$237K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wish's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/13/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L3 Software Engineer (Entry Level) CA$220K CA$189K CA$31.4K CA$0 L4 Software Engineer CA$330K CA$216K CA$114K CA$0 L5 Senior Software engineer CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- L6 Staff Software Engineer CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- View 2 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Wish, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

