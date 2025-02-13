Backend Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Wish ranges from CA$220K per year for L3 to CA$330K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$237K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wish's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
CA$220K
CA$189K
CA$31.4K
CA$0
L4
CA$330K
CA$216K
CA$114K
CA$0
L5
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L6
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Wish, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
