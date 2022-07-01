Company Directory
Wisely
    Wisely is the leading Customer Intelligence platform for restaurants. Wisely enables Chuy’s, First Watch, Global Franchise Group, Lazy Dog, P.F. Chang’s, and thousands of other restaurants to personalize the guest experience to maximize customer lifetime value with Customer Intelligence. Wisely’s best-in-class software solutions include the first-ever CDP purpose-built for restaurants, an all-in-one CRM with Marketing Automation, Waitlist, Reservations, Table & Order Management, and Guest Sentiment. Say goodbye to transactions and hello to customers with Wisely. Visit www.getwisely.com.

    2005
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
