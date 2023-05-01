← Company Directory
WisdomTree
WisdomTree Salaries

WisdomTree's salary ranges from $85,570 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $164,175 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of WisdomTree. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Administrative Assistant
$85.6K
Business Analyst
$151K
Data Analyst
$87.4K
Product Manager
$164K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at WisdomTree is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WisdomTree is $119,093.

