All Technical Program Manager Salaries
Technical Program Manager compensation in United States at Wipro totals $160K per year for TPM. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $160K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wipro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
TPM
$160K
$150K
$0
$10K
Senior TPM
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead TPM
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal TPM
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
