Wipro
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Wipro Recruiter Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wipro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 89.1K - PLN 104K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 82.3KPLN 89.1KPLN 104KPLN 115K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Wipro in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 115,268. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wipro for the Recruiter role in Poland is PLN 82,334.

