Wipro
Wipro Product Design Manager Salaries

The average Product Design Manager total compensation in United States at Wipro ranges from $149K to $217K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wipro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$169K - $197K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
$149K$169K$197K$217K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Wipro?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at Wipro in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $216,580. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wipro for the Product Design Manager role in United States is $149,240.

