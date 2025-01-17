← Company Directory
Wipro
  • Salaries
  • Chief of Staff

  • All Chief of Staff Salaries

Wipro Chief of Staff Salaries

The median Chief of Staff compensation in United States package at Wipro totals $200K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wipro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Wipro
Chief of Staff
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$200K
Level
-
Base
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$40K
Years at company
7 Years
Years exp
13 Years
What are the career levels at Wipro?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chief of Staff at Wipro in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $215,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wipro for the Chief of Staff role in United States is $200,000.

Other Resources