Wing Inflatables
    • About

    The WING Group is a world leader in inflatable boats, life rafts, flotation, dry suits, and other tactical and survival solutions for recreational, commercial, and military customers. With 200 years of combined experience, the company has an unparalleled reputation for technical, high-quality customer solutions. The WING Group delivers innovative and high-quality technical solutions to marine and aviation users across North America and Europe. The company has five manufacturing sites, 11 locations, and has deployed over 100,000 boats, life rafts, and life jackets.

    inflatablesolutions.com
    Website
    1991
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

