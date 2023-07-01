Company Directory
    Windtree Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Their lead programs include istaroxime for heart failure, AEROSURF for respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants, Lyophilized KL4 surfactant for lung injury from COVID-19, and Rostafuroxin for genetically associated hypertension. They have collaborations with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca, Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, and Battelle Memorial Institute. Formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, they are headquartered in Pennsylvania and are a subsidiary of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited.

    http://www.windtreetx.com
    Website
    1992
    Year Founded
    33
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources