Windmill Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Ukraine at Windmill ranges from UAH 763K to UAH 1.08M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Windmill's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 864K - UAH 984K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 763KUAH 864KUAH 984KUAH 1.08M
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Windmill in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 1,084,816. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Windmill for the Product Designer role in Ukraine is UAH 763,049.

