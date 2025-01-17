← Company Directory
Wind River
Wind River Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Costa Rica at Wind River ranges from CRC 31.05M to CRC 43.25M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wind River's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CRC 33.27M - CRC 39.18M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CRC 31.05MCRC 33.27MCRC 39.18MCRC 43.25M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Wind River?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Wind River in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 43,249,421. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wind River for the Software Engineering Manager role in Costa Rica is CRC 31,050,866.

