Winc, Inc. is a wine company that sources, bottles, labels, and distributes its own wine under its winery license. It offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under various brand names, as well as ready-to-drink cocktails, spirits, and beers. The company operates through direct-to-consumer and wholesale segments and sells its products through various channels, including online, retailers, and restaurants. Winc, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Santa Monica, California.