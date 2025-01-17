← Company Directory
Winbond
Winbond Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Taiwan at Winbond ranges from NT$1.95M to NT$2.73M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Winbond's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

NT$2.12M - NT$2.57M
Taiwan
NT$1.95MNT$2.12MNT$2.57MNT$2.73M
The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Winbond in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,732,190. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Winbond for the Product Manager role in Taiwan is NT$1,954,929.

