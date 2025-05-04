Software Engineer compensation in United States at WillowTree ranges from $87.8K per year for Software Engineer to $127K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for WillowTree's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/4/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$87.8K
$86.8K
$1K
$0
Platform Software Engineer
$114K
$112K
$1.3K
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$127K
$127K
$0
$500
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title