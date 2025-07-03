Company Directory
Willis Towers Watson
Willis Towers Watson Actuary Salaries

The median Actuary compensation in United States package at Willis Towers Watson totals $132K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Willis Towers Watson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Willis Towers Watson
Lead Associate
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$132K
Level
Lead Associate
Base
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$12K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Actuary at Willis Towers Watson in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $210,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Willis Towers Watson for the Actuary role in United States is $132,000.

