Williams Industrial Services Group
    Williams Industrial Services Group provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial markets in the US and Canada. They offer services to extend the life cycles of various facilities, including nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, and hydro power. They also provide cleaning, surface preparation, coatings application, quality control, and inspection testing services for power plants and petrochemical plants. The company offers services to convert analog control systems to digital control systems, nuclear decommissioning services, and nuclear power plant construction services. They were founded in 1958 and are headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

    http://www.wisgrp.com
    1958
    1,515
    $250M-$500M
