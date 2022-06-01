← Company Directory
Wilks Brothers
    About

    Wilks Brothers is a multifaceted, family-based partnership headquartered in Cisco, Texas.We invest in relationships and recognize the value in people, communities, and businesses.Our customers are not a number; they are a name, a family member, a friend. In the good times and in difficult times we treat them all equally – exactly how we want to be treated. We believe that business is not just about profit – it is personal too. At Wilks Brothers, we respect the people that make our business grow: our employees and our customers. Our goal is to develop mutually beneficial partnerships utilizing our core values of: Faith, Integrity, Team, Growth and Loyalty.

    http://www.wilksbrothers.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    720
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

