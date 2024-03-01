← Company Directory
Wildberries
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Wildberries Salaries

Wildberries's salary ranges from $13,948 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $93,510 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Wildberries. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $44.6K

Backend Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $41K
Data Analyst
Median $34K
Business Analyst
$20.1K
Data Science Manager
$93.5K
Product Designer
$27K
Product Manager
$42.5K
Recruiter
$13.9K
Technical Writer
$19.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wildberries is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $93,510. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wildberries is $34,024.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Wildberries

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • Dropbox
  • Flipkart
  • Intuit
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources