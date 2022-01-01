← Company Directory
Wikimedia Foundation
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Wikimedia Foundation Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $9,594

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Sick Time

    9 days

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $1,800

    $150 per month

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    7 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Life Insurance

    2x salary

  • Disability Insurance

    Long and short term

  • Custom Work Station

    Equipment including a laptop, monitor, plus a one-time stipend to cover any additional needs to make sure you have the best work from home experience.

  • Gym On-Site $300

    San Francisco

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

    San Francisco

  • Free Snacks $730

    San Francisco

  • Dental Insurance

    100% covered premiums for employees and their eligible families.

  • Vision Insurance

    100% covered premiums for employees and their eligible families.

  • Health Insurance

    100% covered premiums for employees and their eligible families.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $4,800

    100% match on the first 4% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    For health care, child care, elder care, public transport, and parking expenses.

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Continuing education and student loans as part of reimbursed wellness program; course reimbursements, in-house sharing sessions, language program reimbursements.

    • Other
  • Pet Friendly Workplace

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Wikimedia Foundation

    Related Companies

    • American Chemical Society
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
    • BECU
    • WPS Health Solutions
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources