Whole Foods Market Salaries

Whole Foods Market's salary ranges from $31,356 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $228,250 for a Legal at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Whole Foods Market. Last updated: 7/17/2025

$160K

Customer Service
Median $35.4K
Data Analyst
Median $123K
Product Manager
Median $222K

Business Analyst
Median $87.4K
Program Manager
Median $138K
Software Engineer
Median $125K
Data Scientist
Median $145K
Legal
Median $228K
Marketing
Median $91.8K
Business Development
$75.4K
Financial Analyst
$116K
Information Technologist (IT)
$34.2K
Product Designer
$150K
Project Manager
$114K
Recruiter
$177K
Sales
$31.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$142K
Technical Program Manager
$209K
Technical Writer
$54.7K
UX Researcher
$186K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Whole Foods Market is Legal with a yearly total compensation of $228,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Whole Foods Market is $123,850.

