WhiteHat Jr
WhiteHat Jr Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in India package at WhiteHat Jr totals ₹8.98M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for WhiteHat Jr's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
WhiteHat Jr
Em
Mumbai, MH, India
Total per year
₹8.98M
Level
Engineering Manager
Base
₹6.84M
Stock (/yr)
₹1.2M
Bonus
₹940K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at WhiteHat Jr?

₹13.68M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at WhiteHat Jr in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹12,822,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WhiteHat Jr for the Software Engineering Manager role in India is ₹9,146,467.

