White Gold Corp. is a Canadian company that acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property in Dawson City, Yukon. The company owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares in the Yukon's White Gold District. It was formerly known as G4G Capital Corp. and changed its name to White Gold Corp. in December 2016. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.