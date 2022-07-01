← Company Directory
When I Work
When I Work Salaries

When I Work's salary ranges from $107,100 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $207,030 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of When I Work. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
$207K
Software Engineer
$107K
The highest paying role reported at When I Work is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $207,030. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at When I Work is $157,065.

