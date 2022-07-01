← Company Directory
WFI
Work Here? Claim Your Company

WFI Salaries

View WFI salaries broken down by level. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of WFI. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for WFI

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Facebook
  • PayPal
  • Coinbase
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources