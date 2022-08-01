Wevr is an award winning interactive software studio. Wevr’s mission is to empower creators around the world to build the Metaverse together.We provide a cloud platform for interactive creators - Wevr Virtual Studio - enabling creators to easily collaborate, create and share their projects. We collaborate with creators to build virtual worlds and applications, including Harry Potter with WarnerMedia, an original IP collaboration with Jon Favreau, and the award-winning TheBlu virtual ocean simulation.Wevr’s world class leadership team is comprised of repeat successful venture-backed entrepreneurs, veteran AAA game designers and engineers, and Academy Award-winning digital entertainment pioneers who delivered billion dollar products. Wevr was included on Fast Company’s list of "Top 10 Most Innovative companies in AR/VR in 2017".