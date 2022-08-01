← Company Directory
Wevr
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Wevr that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Wevr is an award winning interactive software studio. Wevr’s mission is to empower creators around the world to build the Metaverse together.We provide a cloud platform for interactive creators - Wevr Virtual Studio - enabling creators to easily collaborate, create and share their projects. We collaborate with creators to build virtual worlds and applications, including Harry Potter with WarnerMedia, an original IP collaboration with Jon Favreau, and the award-winning TheBlu virtual ocean simulation.Wevr’s world class leadership team is comprised of repeat successful venture-backed entrepreneurs, veteran AAA game designers and engineers, and Academy Award-winning digital entertainment pioneers who delivered billion dollar products. Wevr was included on Fast Company’s list of "Top 10 Most Innovative companies in AR/VR in 2017".

    https://wevr.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Wevr

    Related Companies

    • LinkedIn
    • Intuit
    • Roblox
    • PayPal
    • Snap
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources