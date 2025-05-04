← Company Directory
WeTransfer
WeTransfer Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Netherlands package at WeTransfer totals €85.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for WeTransfer's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
WeTransfer
Engineering Manager
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Total per year
€85.7K
Level
16
Base
€81.2K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€4.5K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at WeTransfer?

€144K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at WeTransfer in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €131,834. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WeTransfer for the Software Engineering Manager role in Netherlands is €81,180.

