WeTransfer Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Amsterdam Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Amsterdam Area package at WeTransfer totals €90.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for WeTransfer's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
WeTransfer
Software Engineer
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Total per year
€90.8K
Level
Senior I
Base
€90.8K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at WeTransfer?
Latest Salary Submissions
Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at WeTransfer in Greater Amsterdam Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €138,590. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WeTransfer for the Software Engineer role in Greater Amsterdam Area is €90,775.

Other Resources