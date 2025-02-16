← Company Directory
Westpac
Westpac Data Analyst Salaries

The median Data Analyst compensation in Australia package at Westpac totals A$104K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Westpac's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Westpac
Data Analyst
Sydney, NS, Australia
Total per year
A$104K
Level
Business Analyst
Base
A$104K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Westpac?

A$246K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Westpac in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$113,820. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Westpac for the Data Analyst role in Australia is A$104,290.

