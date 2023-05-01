Westland Insurance Group is a family-owned, award-winning insurance brokerage with a national network of 195 locations and over 2,100 employees in Canada. They provide expert advice on personal, business, and auto insurance and have unique partnerships with national and international insurers and reinsurers. Westland is committed to supporting local communities through their Amplifying Communities initiative, which supports projects focused on wellness and mental health, equality and inclusion, and homelessness and food insecurity.