Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) is a quality manufacturer and dependable global supplier of petrochemicals, plastics and building products. Our mission is to serve our clients by enhancing daily life through the products and services we provide, which in turn make life better for people every day.Employing approximately 9,500 people, Westlake operates from 36 locations in North America, 11 in Europe and 6 in Asia.