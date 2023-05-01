← Company Directory
Western Midstream Partners
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Western Midstream Partners that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Western Midstream Partners is a US-based midstream energy company that acquires, owns, develops, and operates natural gas and crude oil assets primarily in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas, as well as buying and selling natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. It also gathers and disposes of produced water. Western Midstream Holdings operates as the general partner of the company.

    http://www.westernmidstream.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    1,127
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Western Midstream Partners

    Related Companies

    • SoFi
    • Snap
    • Facebook
    • Tesla
    • Stripe
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources